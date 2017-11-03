Man charged with trying to attack employee at Jackson grocery store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a man accused of trying to attack an employee at a grocery store in east Jackson.

Dwayne Phillips appeared Friday in Jackson City Court on an aggravated assault charge. He’s accused of trying to attack a fellow employee Oct. 30 at Food Rite on East Chester Street, according to court documents.

Police said after being terminated, Phillips charged an employee with a large knife.

The judge set Phillips’ bond at $10,000. He’s scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7.