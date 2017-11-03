Mrs. Betty Hughes

Mrs. Betty Hughes age 73, of Springville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday October 26, 2017 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017, 2:00 P.M. at McEvoy Funeral Home conducted by Dr. John Smith, Fairview Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Buchanan Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation is scheduled after 12:00 P.M. on Saturday until time of service.

Betty was born on July 24, 1944 in Gary, Indiana to the late Robert Bailey and late Ethel Hall Bailey. She married Donald Wayne Hughes who survives in Springville, Tennessee on March 19, 1965. She is also survived by her son: Lee Hughes, grandchildren: Justin Hughes, Hunter Hughes, and Britany Johnson, and five great grandchildren.

Mrs. Hughes was a Baptist by faith. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and seeing after them. Betty enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales, and especially loved her animals.