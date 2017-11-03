Mugshots : Madison County : 11/02/17 – 11/03/17

1/21 Ryan Williams Evading arrest, failure to exercise due care

2/21 Valerie Lawane Simple domestic assault, aggravated assault

3/21 Thomas Doster Simple domestic assault

4/21 Robert Thacker Driving on revoked/suspended license, drivers to exercise due care



5/21 Renata Parks Violation of community corrections

6/21 Stacey Haney Driving under the influence, open container law

7/21 Quinton Moore Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/21 Shominque Anderson Failure to appear



9/21 Steven Stogdill Shoplifting, theft of property

10/21 Quinn Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/21 Phyllis Ferrell Schedule II drug violations, smoking paraphernalia-multiple violations

12/21 Shatara Johnson McGee Shoplifting-theft of property, criminal impersonation



13/21 Michael Boykin Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/21 Leslie Highe Shoplifting-theft of property, violation of parole, smoking paraphernalia-multiple violations

15/21 Lional Daniels Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/21 Loel Wharton Harassment- non-verbal threats



17/21 Mack Newsome Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/21 Dwayne Phillips Aggravated assault

19/21 Demingo Maupins Violation of an order of protection

20/21 Curtis Bailey Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/21 Daniel Carter Shoplifting-theft of property











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/02/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/03/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.