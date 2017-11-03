Mugshots : Madison County : 11/02/17 – 11/03/17 November 3, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/21Ryan Williams Evading arrest, failure to exercise due care Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Valerie Lawane Simple domestic assault, aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Thomas Doster Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Robert Thacker Driving on revoked/suspended license, drivers to exercise due care Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Renata Parks Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Stacey Haney Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Quinton Moore Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Shominque Anderson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Steven Stogdill Shoplifting, theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Quinn Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Phyllis Ferrell Schedule II drug violations, smoking paraphernalia-multiple violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Shatara Johnson McGee Shoplifting-theft of property, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Michael Boykin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Leslie Highe Shoplifting-theft of property, violation of parole, smoking paraphernalia-multiple violations Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21Lional Daniels Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Loel Wharton Harassment- non-verbal threats Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Mack Newsome Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Dwayne Phillips Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Demingo Maupins Violation of an order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Curtis Bailey Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Daniel Carter Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/02/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/03/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore