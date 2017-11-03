Potential for Low Visibility Overnight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Friday

Cool and cloudy in West Tennessee this afternoon and it’ll stay that way into the evening. After a stormy start to the day, the chance for rain remains slight for the remainder of the afternoon and evening. The best chance for any lingering showers or thunderstorms this evening will be over southwest Tennessee near Memphis.

TONIGHT

Expect it to be another warm and humid night with a low chance for rain this evening hours during Week 1 of High School football playoff games. Thunderstorms look unlikely for West Tennessee tonight as most will stay dry with the best chance for rain falling over southwest Tennessee near Memphis during the early evening. Fog could redevelop tonight however, so watch for low visibility this evening which could be less than a mile in some spots. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s at the coolest point of the night.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with warm and humid conditions returning to West Tennessee. There’s a 20% chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm today mainly from the late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the middle and upper 70s – roughly 10°F above average for this time of the year. We could even see a few spots reach 80°F! The cold front will come back next week bringing the cooler weather by the middle of the first full week of November. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast which could include record high temperatures and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com