Residents on edge as police investigate Humboldt shooting

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Hours after gunfire erupted through a neighborhood in Humboldt, residents are still dealing with the shock.

“It is disheartening and very heartbreaking that this small town has become like this because of the crime underbelly here,” said Latoyna Fentriss, who lives in the neighborhood.

Humboldt police say it happened in the 1800 block of Burrow Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

“It was back to back,” said Skye Dickey, who heard the gunshots. “I can’t describe it. It was scary.”

Officers say the bullets hit a car, shattering one of the windows.

Police say no one was injured, but residents in the area say this isn’t the same Humboldt they used to know.

“This is definitely not the Humboldt I knew as a child,” Fentriss said. “I will be making plans to not even spend a year here.”

Fentriss moved back to Humboldt this summer after living in St. Louis. She says the crime has only gotten worse since moving back to the neighborhood she grew up in.

“I try to stay in my home as much as possible, and when I do venture outside my home it’s usually to take care of business and go pay bills and I’m back in,” she said.

Fentriss says she hopes more officers will patrol the neighborhood and keep a lookout for anything suspicious.

“It’s kind of weird they pay so much attention to the minor things and they turn a blind eye to the real crime going on here,” she said.

Meanwhile she plans her move, hoping escaping the area will help her escape the crime.

“Humboldt is still in my heart and I love Humboldt — it’s just not for me,” she said.

We reached out to Humboldt police for more on the investigation, but they say they don’t have an update at this time.