Scattered Thunderstorms And Slightly Cooler Today

Weather Update 8:21 AM CDT

Scattered Thunderstorms continue this morning, now along and south of the I-40 corridor. Main threat today has been with very heavy rain along with frequent lightning. There may be some ponding on the road ways and slower traffic, so be sure and give yourself extra time to arrive safely to your destination today.

As for the rest of this morning

Winds will be out of the north, so temperatures will be steady if not dropping a couple degrees today behind the cold front. It will be short lived as the front will stall out between I-40 and Highway 64. The boundary will remain here through the morning hours and this afternoon. I am expecting a lull in the action today as a result. South of the front however the atmosphere will gradually destabilize, the front will feel the next mid level wave moving across Texas/Oklahoma, the falling heights that way will force the front back to the north across West Tennessee this afternoon and evening, additional storms may develop off this lift some could become strong. We’ll keep a close eye on it. I’ll be in the weather center the rest of the morning with periodic appearances live on camera this morning. And We’ll have another full update of the forecast coming up on Midday ABC 7 11:30 AM and Noon on CBS 7

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

