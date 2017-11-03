Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Tricia Martin

PINSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches here in Madison County.

Tricia Martin has been teaching for 12 years.

“It was a strong desire that’s been placed in me at a young age,” Martin said.

She grew up in Jackson and got her undergraduate degree at Union University. Even when she was little she pretended to be a teacher for her dolls and young girls.

“I do it because it’s so much fun,” Martin said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s so much fun.”

She has taught fourth and fifth grade and is now teaching first grade at South Elementary. She says her support comes from many people.

“My family, we have a wonderful staff here and also with the help of coffee,” Martin said.

She says that if you want to get into teaching, make sure you take the time to really think it through. “Make sure you have a desire to be with children or young adults and that you just really have a passion for it.”

She says she hopes her students know they are loved.

“That no matter what they have someone that believes in them and knows they can achieve so many things,” Martin said.

Martin will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in December, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.