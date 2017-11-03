Tennessee Titans 2017 Mr. Football semifinalists announced

NASHVILLE — Four local players are among the semifinalists announced Friday for the 2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association announced five semifinalists for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category.

The local players who made the cut are Kade Pearson of Huntingdon, Woodrow Lowe III of Bolivar Central, Charles Campbell of USJ and Noah Holsinger of Trinity Christian.

There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II, according to the release. Three finalists for each category will be announced at noon Monday, Nov. 13, on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com.

The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced, according to the release.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2017 regular season, according to the release. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

The semifinalists announced Friday are:

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Braxton Givens, Gordonsville

Parker McKinney, Coalfield

Brandon Moore, Fayetteville

Kade Pearson, Huntingdon

Garrett Raulston, South Pittsburg

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Ethan Cobb, Eagleville

Caleb D. Johnson, MAHS

Jacob Saylors, Marion County

Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Kalyn Grandberry, Raleigh Egypt

Calvin Jackson III, Red Bank

Darius James, Fairview

Woodrow Lowe III, Bolivar Central

Jimmyrious Parker, Pearl Cohn

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Cade Ballard, Greeneville

Kamron Hightower-Liggett, Marshall County

Stanton Martin, Anderson County

Michael Jamahl McGhee, Chattanooga Central

Dontae Smith, Spring Hill

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Ty Boeck, Soddy-Daisy

Tai Carter, Summit

Jordan Davis, Southwind

Kaemon Dunlap, Beech

Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jeremy Banks, Cordova

Savion Davis, Riverdale

Dylan Hopkins, Maryville

Carson Shacklett, Brentwood

Jaylin Williams, Germantown

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Da’Joun Hewitt, Davidson Academy

Darius Hylick, Mt. Juliet Christian

Brant Lawless, Nashville Christian

Kemari McGowan, Middle Tennessee Christian

Xavier Myers, Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Morgan Ernst, Webb School of Knoxville

Eric Gray, Lausanne

Drew Martin, BGA

Kane Patterson, CPA

Cam Wynn, Notre Dame

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Tyler Badie, Briarcrest

Brendon Harris, Baylor

Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy

Bill Norton, Christian Brothers

Gavin Schoenwald, Brentwood Academy

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County

Thomas Burks, Blackman

Charles Campbell, USJ

Noah Holsinger, Trinity Christian

Aaron Sears, Oakland