12th Annual Run/Walk for Education

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Gamma Psi Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. in partnership with Jackson Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will sponsor their 12th Annual Run/Walk for Education event to celebrate American Education Week. The Walk will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Lift Wellness Center, Jackson, TN. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m.; program at 8:30 a.m.; and the Run/Walk will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The registration fee is $10 per person or $35 per team 4 or more.

The purpose of the Walk is to raise awareness of the national observance of American Education Week; promote wellness and physical fitness; and to raise funds for scholarships to benefit local youth.

A donation from this event will be given to our PIE partner Jackson-Madison County Boys & Girls Club.

All other proceeds from the event will benefit the Sorority’s Youth Scholarship Fund.