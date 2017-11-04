8th graders show out in 3rd annual All-Star football game

ATWOOD, Tenn. — Saturday afternoon was the third annual centennial bank all-star football game hosted by West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School.

Out of more than 200 nominations, about 80 players were chosen to get on the field one more time before high school.

These eighth graders who are usually rivals, took the field together representing the north and the south. Athletes from nearly 30 different junior high schools participated.

Thirteen players were from right here in Jackson-Madison County.

“Also represents what’s coming up in the future for West Tennessee,” West Carroll Jr/Sr. High School Principal and Athletic Director Tim Stratton said. “As these kids know go from 8th grade to 9th grade and eventually become varsity players here in West Tennessee. So these kids out here today are truly the future of West Tennessee football.”

The south won the game 18-7 over the north. The defensive MVP was Jamarion Abbott from Lake County. And Kayden Pope from Harden County was the offensive player of the game.