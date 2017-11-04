Four local players named “Mr. Football” semifinalist

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four West Tennessee high school athletes were named semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards.

In class 1-A, Huntingdon’s quarterback/linebacker Kade Pearson.

In class 3-A, West Virginia commit, Bolivar Central’s QB Trey Lowe.

USJ, Indiana University commit, Charles Campbell and TCA’s Noah Holsinger and up for the kicker of the year award.

Three finalists from each class, will be announced Monday November 13th.