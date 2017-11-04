Friends & families run for a cause in 3rd Annual Marnick Half Marathon

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans laced up their athletic shoes to raise money and run for a good cause.

The 3rd Annual Marnick Half Marathon was held on Jackson Christian’s Campus. It’s a run honoring John Marnick, who lost his battle with stomach cancer two years ago.

Organizers said the goal is to raise awareness, but also to get residents out and moving.

“Yesterday I got out and ran for a little bit and then ran 13-1 on the treadmill since I couldn’t run today in John’s honor so just a great guy and want to remember him that way,” said friend of Marnick, Michael Ort.

All money raised will go to help John Marnick’s family and other families who have been affected by cancer.