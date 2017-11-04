Veterans and families reunite for ceremony honoring our heros

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — It was a day of reflection as community members came together to honor those who fought for the freedoms we have today.

“The goal is just to honor all veterans no matter where they served,” said post commander Ronnie Butler.

110 flags line Scotts Hill City Park for American Legion Post 243’s Field of Flags ceremony.

The annual ceremony is held one week before Veteran’s Day as a tribute to those who served.

Each of the flags you are dedicated to a veteran by someone in the community.

Butler says the ceremony brings together veterans and their families from all over.

Even if they have never met, they share a special bond.

“Veterans can talk to each other about veterans things, when nobody else can,” Butler said.

Butler says out of the nation’s population, only seven percent served in the military.

“I hate to say it, but were a little different than anybody else,” he said.

State senator Dolores Gresham goes to the ceremony every year.

She traveled all the way from Fayette County.

“They gather together every year to celebrate their brotherhood, their sisterhood and it is always a very moving event,” she said.

For Butler, he says it’s a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by his fellow soldiers.

“If you see a veteran, thank him for his service,” he said. “Because remember, only 7 out of 100 went.”

Members say the ceremony helps raise money for post. This is the 5th year for the event.