Alumni reunite at Union University homecoming weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Its homecoming weekend for Union University. The events continued on campus today.

Organizers set up booths that allowed school alumni to check in and reunite with other Union students who graduated around the time they had.

They said this was a good way to unite Union, allowing current students to also meet with and share experiences with past graduates.

“We’ve had a member of the class of 1952 here today, a member of the class of 1955, so its really been fun. A lot of people have come through and just enjoyed visiting and renewing their friendships,” said Assistant Director of Alumni Relations Teresa Rosson.

Union representatives said today was also the 50th anniversary for the class of 1967.

Following the event this afternoon, attendees headed to their final homecoming event, the men and women Bulldogs basketball games.