Anthony Kearns Returns for an evening with the Jackson Symphony

JACKSON, Tenn. — The beautiful music of the Jackson Symphony could be heard at First Baptist Church Jackson this evening.

Beautiful Dreamer was just one of the songs performed by conductor Peter Shannon and his talented symphony.

Tonight’s performance also included special guest Anthony Kearns and the University of Tennessee Martin Chorus.

Anthony Kearns is a classically trained tenor who entertained symphony attendees with a voice that seemed to keep them wanting more.

You can find information on the Jackson Symphony and their performances on their website at http://bit.ly/2h5NWwc

Or you can call their office at 731-427-6440.