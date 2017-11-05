Church honors veterans at service for 10th year in a row

JACKSON, Tenn. — Veteran’s day is still a few days away, but a local church celebrates our nation’s heroes a little early through song and praise.

“There’s no nation like America, no nation that has the total freedoms that we have,” said Randy Carter, pastor at Northside Assembly of God.

Those freedoms were celebrated at the church’s Veterans Day service, but recognizing the men and women that fought for them is what brings the congregation together.

“This is the best service that we have all year,” said Jack McAdoo, a member of the church. “I really appreciate how our church honors veterans and what they did.” For McAdoo, the annual service has deep meaning.

He served in the military during the Korean war, an experience he says he will never forget.

“Many veterans are like myself,” McAdoo said. “I didn’t go into combat, but I did give my country two years of my life.”

The church’s annual service is a chance to say thank you to veterans and all of those who served.

‘We get to focus it on honoring our veterans, the men and women who served and sacrificed, so that we can have this freedom that we have as Americans,” said Carter.

Carter says all five branches of the military are honored at the service.

Different organizations like University School of Jackson’s choir and other bands came to play and pay their respects.

“I get a tear in my eye because they’re all so thankful, and proud of their branches,” Carter said. “We’re just thankful that they gave their time, and their lives.”

The service included a 13 folds flag ceremony, which veteran’s like Keith Hair say is a way to show appreciation to the flag, and our country.

“We would love to get back and continue to serve both our veterans and families and our communities,” he said.

Goody bags filled with homemade cookies and thank you notes were passed out to veterans after the ceremony.

This is the 10th year in a row for the veteran’s service.