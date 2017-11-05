Jackson police respond to shooting at convenience store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police were called to the intersection of Whitehall and Jackson Street at T & D’s Cornerstop before 7 pm for a shooting.

According to witnesses on the scene, they said a man went into the store to buy cigarettes and the cashier wouldn’t sell them to him.

They said the man went outside the store, got a gun, went back in, and started shooting.

Witnesses said two people were shot and sent to the hospital by ambulance.

