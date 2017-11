Jackson police respond to shots fired call

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police were called out to a scene in west Jackson of reports of gun shots being fired.

According to JPD and 7 Eyewitness Tipsters, it happened on Hatton Street near the University of Memphis Lambuth after 4:30 pm Sunday.

Police said no arrests have been made and no one was reported hurt.

