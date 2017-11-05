Severe Weather Potential Late Evening Sunday Into Early Monday

Updated Sunday November 5th 6:30 p.m.

Big storms over the Midwest Continue to head our way as a strong cold front moves southeast towards the west Tennessee area late this evening. With all the warm, humid, unstable air that has been allowed to build over the area, strong to severe storms area expected to develop ahead of the main front in the late evening hours with severe storms becoming likely overnight into early Monday morning.

StormTracker 7 Radar at 6:30 P.M. Sunday Shows A Cold Front And Some Powerful Storms Heading In Our Direction. Target Time For The Greatest Severe Weather Potential Will Be Between 10 P.M. And 2 A.M. Monday. Severe Storms, Isolated Tornadoes, And Damaging Winds Will Be Possible With The Greatest Threats From Brownsville, Jackson, Lexington And Points North. Strong Storms Will Likely Hold Together Thru The Parsons, Henderson, And Somerville Areas And Points South Late Overnight.

Remove featured image

Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including an hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @brian7wbbj

Facebook: meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com