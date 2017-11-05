Warm and Windy Today with Thunderstorms Tonight

Weather Update – 7:45 a.m.

Hope you remembered to change your clocks back last night as we returned to standard time today. You’ll know for sure if you did or not if while in West Tennessee the sun sets for you at 5 o’clock tonight!

TODAY

Speaking of the sun, there’s not going to be much of it today with mostly cloudy skies over head. Despite that, gusty winds from the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour could push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon!

There’s a chance for a stray shower or two during the day today, but a strong cold front will push toward West Tennessee later on tonight. This will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight, and some of those showers could be heavy and some thunderstorms strong. Northwest Tennessee has a slight risk for severe weather.

Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including an hour-by-hour out look from meteorologist Brian Davis and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

