Body found in Tennessee River identified as missing Wilson Co. man

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a man found last week in the Tennessee River has been identified as a missing person from Middle Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Monday that the man, identified as Scott Ray Damon, 40, was reported missing Oct. 21 in Wilson County. Damon’s body was found Nov. 2 in the Tennessee River between Benton and Humphreys counties.

Foul play is suspected in Damon’s death.

His body was identified Friday in an autopsy.

The investigation into Damon’s death is ongoing.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher confirmed Thursday that Damon’s body was reported by a fisherman who found the body caught on a trotline around 1:45 p.m.