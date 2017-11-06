Cloudy With Light Showers And Drizzle

Weather Update:

We’ll keep the gray skies and light rain through much of the day. The main cold front has moved into north Mississippi. It will however stall out once again as the flow aloft becomes flat. We will end up on the colder side of zonal flow this week . The pattern will keep temperatures cooler overall through the next week or so, but not super cold like a couple weeks ago. Highs generally will be in the middle to upper 50s with lows in the 40s. Later today, another upper level wave will move through the area, latest guidance has been relatively aggressive in redeveloping showers and thunderstorms for tonight. They will not be strong or severe, but a rumble of thunder or two will not be out of the question. The overall rain chance will stick around this week Thursday as an area of high pressure moves in and cause the mean upper flow to become slightly more amplified allowing for a northwesterly flow for Friday, this will bring temperatures down into the lower 50s lows in the upper 30s. The regime doesn’t last long, as a ridge will rotate back into the eastern US by the weekend. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on ABC 7 11:30 AM and CBS 7 at Noon.

