Inmate dies in McNairy Co. Jail; sheriff says he was terminally ill

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — An inmate was found dead this weekend at the McNairy County Jail.

Sheriff Guy Buck confirms the inmate was found not breathing Saturday evening a few hours after being booked into the jail.

The sheriff says the man, identified as Robert Watson, 55, was not in a cell but was lying in a holding area. The sheriff described Watson as being a frequent inmate.

Sheriff Buck says Watson was terminally ill and had been picked up for public intoxication.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation.