Inmate dies in McNairy Co. Jail; sheriff says he was terminally ill
McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — An inmate was found dead this weekend at the McNairy County Jail.
Sheriff Guy Buck confirms the inmate was found not breathing Saturday evening a few hours after being booked into the jail.
The sheriff says the man, identified as Robert Watson, 55, was not in a cell but was lying in a holding area. The sheriff described Watson as being a frequent inmate.
Sheriff Buck says Watson was terminally ill and had been picked up for public intoxication.
The body has been sent for an autopsy.
The incident is under investigation.