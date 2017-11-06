Jackson police search for suspect in Sunday shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say they responded to two shootings Sunday within five hours of each other, and they’re actively searching for suspects.

One happened in west Jackson where they responded to a call of gunshots being fired on Hatton Street near the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. No injuries or arrests were reported in that case.

Just hours later, JPD surrounded T&D’s Cornerstop for a shooting in east Jackson.

According to witnesses on scene and JPD, a man went into the store to buy cigarettes and the cashier wouldn’t sell them to him. They said the man went outside the store, got a gun, went back in and started shooting.

Councilman Johnny Dodd said he knows the owner and can’t believe something would happen there.

“No one should lose their life over a cigarette,” said Councilman Dodd who oversees District 2 in Jackson. “If people can learn how to talk to each other instead of wanting to pull a gun out and then they shoot first and then talk later. I think we just need to do better when it comes to things like that.”

Witnesses said two people inside the store were shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance. JPD said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Councilman Dodd said he wants the community to not be afraid and continue to work together.

“I want to encourage our people in the community to continue to talk to the police, continue to be in a relationship with our police department and encourage our police department to do the same,” Councilman Dodd said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the owner of T&D’s who said he’s just thankful no one was seriously hurt, and they hope they can move on from this incident.

If you have any information about these shootings, you are urged to contact Jackson police at 731-425-8400.