Local church celebrates 500th anniversary of Protestant Reformation

JACKSON, Tenn. — First Baptist Church celebrated what they call one of the most important events in church history, the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

According to the church, on Oct. 31, 1517, German monk Martin Luther is said to have nailed 95 theses to the door of All Saints’ Church, saying Christians could not buy or earn their way into heaven but only enter by the grace of God.

First Baptist and Union University joined together Sunday for a night of singing and worship for the holiday.

The event was free and open to the public to join.