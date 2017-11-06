Local church celebrates annual Kirkin’ of the Tartans service

JACKSON, Tenn. — The pews of First Presbyterian Church filled with plaid and bagpipe music Sunday as members celebrated a tradition.

The church held its annual Kirkin’ of the Tartans service.

Wolf River bagpipes and drums came from Memphis to play for the church and members got out their plaid clothing to represent the Scottish heritage.

Members said the goal is to highlight where the denomination started.

“The Presbyterian Church, the history is from Scotland, and we bless our Tartans, our Scottish Tartans, on Kirkin’ Sunday,” church member Judy Herron said.

The service was free and open to everyone.