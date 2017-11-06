Man charged with kidnapping wife appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of kidnapping his wife in January went before a judge Monday.

Patrick Moore appeared Monday morning in court. Judge Don Allen read him his charges.

“You did unlawfully remove or confine Whitney Woodberry as to interfere substantially with Whitney Wooderry’s liberty,” Judge Allen read. “You did intentionally or knowingly cause Whitney Woodberry to reasonably fear imminent bodily injury by strangulation or attempted strangulation.”

He is accused of putting his wife in the trunk of his car and then driving away. She was able to escape from the trunk by pulling the release lever.

The judge asked Moore if he would be able to afford an attorney.

“No sir, I don’t. I’ve been incarcerated. I was trying to work before I came here, but I haven’t had any type of income,” Moore told the judge.

Moore was appointed a public attorney by the court. His next court date is set for Dec. 11.