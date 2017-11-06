Man charged after meth lab found during search

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Weakley County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a man after finding a methamphetamine lab inside his home.

According to a news release, Daniel L. Young, 48, was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday at his Hyndsver Road home in Martin.

Young was charged with manufacturing, delivering, or sale of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to resell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The release says those charges were based on an active methamphetamine lab found inside the home during the search warrant, along with two and a half grams of methamphetamine.

Investigators found several gallons of anhydrous ammonia, along with an active shake and bake bottle and other items used to manufacture methamphetamine.