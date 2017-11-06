Mr. Joseph C. Hooper

Mr. Joseph C. Hooper, age 53 of Austin, TX formerly of Paris, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at St. David’s Hospital – South Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas. His funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home with burial to follow at Terrace Hill Cemetery in Troy, TN. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, November 7, 2017 and after 9:00 AM Wednesday all at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Mr. Hooper was a veteran in the United States Navy serving on the Battleship Iowa.

Joseph Charles Hooper was born April 24, 1964 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph Frank Hooper and Jeweldean White Hooper, both of Paris, TN. He is also survived by a sister, Janice R. Hooper (fiancé Brian Baker) of Paris, TN; and a brother, Douglas E. Hooper of Norfolk, VA.