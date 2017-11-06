Mugshots : Madison County : 11/03/17 – 11/06/17 November 6, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/46Mariah Sabado DUI; open container law; underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 2/46Celisa Blue DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 3/46Christopher Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/46Rachel Mullins DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/46Andrew Grayson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 6/46Andrew Nunnally Assault, shoplifting, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/46Angela Johnson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/46Anthony White Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/46Antwan Watkins Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/46Bobby Hopgood Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 11/46Cameron Mickens Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/46Adrienne Holliday Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/46Candy March Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/46Curdarius Cross Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/46Darhonda Holmes Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/46Deonte Hale Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 17/46Detrick Grady Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 18/46Gina Massengill Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 19/46Hilary Faulkner DUI, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 20/46Jacob Morford Schedule VI drug violations; unlawful drug paraphernalia; underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 21/46Jakiah Pledge Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 22/46Johnathan Franklin Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999, alteration of serial numbers, schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 23/46Joshua Peterson Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 24/46Jondarius Pirtle DUI, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 25/46Joseph Curtis Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 26/46Juan Hoyle Evading arrest, reckless endangerment, vandalism, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 27/46Kevin Walker Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 28/46Lee Weary Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance Show Caption Hide Caption 29/46Moises Magallanes Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 30/46Marcus Cole Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 31/46Marion Ellison Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/46Mark Smith Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 33/46Martavius Pledge Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 34/46Melinda Dixon Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/46Michael Cole Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/46Nysha Sheffield Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 37/46Otavis Young Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 38/46Quincey Caldwell Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 39/46Robert Clayton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/46Robert James Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 41/46Tevin Pirtle Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 42/46Thomas Mayo DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 43/46Thomas Simmons Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 44/46Tim Justus Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 45/46Tina Johnson Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 46/46Travis Cole Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, failure to comply, theft under $999, schedule II & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/06/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore