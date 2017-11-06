Mugshots : Madison County : 11/03/17 – 11/06/17

1/46 Mariah Sabado DUI; open container law; underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

2/46 Celisa Blue DUI, violation of implied consent law

3/46 Christopher Brown Violation of probation

4/46 Rachel Mullins DUI



5/46 Andrew Grayson Shoplifting

6/46 Andrew Nunnally Assault, shoplifting, resisting stop/arrest

7/46 Angela Johnson Shoplifting

8/46 Anthony White Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/46 Antwan Watkins Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II & VI drug violations

10/46 Bobby Hopgood Public intoxication

11/46 Cameron Mickens Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/46 Adrienne Holliday Schedule VI drug violations



13/46 Candy March Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/46 Curdarius Cross Simple domestic assault

15/46 Darhonda Holmes Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/46 Deonte Hale Vandalism



17/46 Detrick Grady Vandalism

18/46 Gina Massengill Criminal trespass

19/46 Hilary Faulkner DUI, open container law

20/46 Jacob Morford Schedule VI drug violations; unlawful drug paraphernalia; underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer



21/46 Jakiah Pledge Shoplifting

22/46 Johnathan Franklin Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999, alteration of serial numbers, schedule II & VI drug violations

23/46 Joshua Peterson Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

24/46 Jondarius Pirtle DUI, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law



25/46 Joseph Curtis Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection

26/46 Juan Hoyle Evading arrest, reckless endangerment, vandalism, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

27/46 Kevin Walker Violation of community corrections

28/46 Lee Weary Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance



29/46 Moises Magallanes Driving while unlicensed

30/46 Marcus Cole Failure to appear

31/46 Marion Ellison Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/46 Mark Smith Return for court



33/46 Martavius Pledge Return for court

34/46 Melinda Dixon Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/46 Michael Cole Failure to appear

36/46 Nysha Sheffield Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



37/46 Otavis Young Shoplifting

38/46 Quincey Caldwell Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

39/46 Robert Clayton Driving on revoked/suspended license

40/46 Robert James Harassment



41/46 Tevin Pirtle Violation of probation

42/46 Thomas Mayo DUI

43/46 Thomas Simmons Failure to appear

44/46 Tim Justus Shoplifting



45/46 Tina Johnson Disorderly conduct

46/46 Travis Cole Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, failure to comply, theft under $999, schedule II & VI drug violations





























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 11/06/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.