Possible arson under investigation in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Fire Department is investigating a possible arson after a fire early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, Martin police and fire responded to a storage building complex on Strand Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after patrol officers saw smoke rising from the area.

Martin firefighters put out the blaze after it damaged several storage units at the facility.

The fire was later determined to have started inside one of the storage units and is being investigated as a possible arson.

Tennessee Fire Marshal investigators are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017, the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.

Information given to the Tennessee Arson Hotline could result in a reward up to $5,000.