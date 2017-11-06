Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in West Tennessee through the night, with localized heavy rain and occasional lightning. Small hail is also possible with some of these storms but severe weather is not likely.

Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 50s at the coolest point of the night with a few showers remaining possible on Tuesday. Expect another overcast day but with the cold front moving through, temperatures will fall throughout the day to afternoon temps in the 50s. A few light showers and fog will remain possible as well. There’s colder weather ahead with a potential for temperatures to reach the 30s again later this week.

Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest from the Storm Tracker 7 Max Radar and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com