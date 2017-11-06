School board members discuss issues ahead of Thursday’s board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.-School board members are preparing for their meeting this Thursday.

During their work session Monday night, they discussed a financial report including school expenditures and a utilities analysis.

They discussed a proposed plan on closing schools, remodeling schools and re-zoning students and a proposal for a central sports complex.

“If we don’t do something now, We’re all sitting here and had a chance to do something and we didn’t do it, and I guarantee we will pay for it later. Now we’re not gonna pay for it later, we’re paying for it now and it’s not gonna stop,” said Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent of Jackson-Madison County Schools.

Superintendent Jones said he does not want anymore vacant buildings. He said he is hoping for repairs and replacements of buildings.