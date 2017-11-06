Suspect in Bull Market homicide appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man facing the death penalty after a convenience store robbery and shooting in 2015 appeared Monday in Madison County Circuit Court.

Urshawn Miller is charged in the death of Ahmed Dhalai at the Bull Market convenience store on Hollywood Drive. Attorneys told Judge Don Allen they expect to have their experts ready for the Feb. 26 trial date.

Miller is scheduled to return to court Dec. 4, which will be the last day Allen said he’ll accept a negotiated plea in the case.