Top plays from round one of the playoffs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top five plays from week one of the playoffs are as followed:

#5: South Gibson’s Nolan Stidham jumps over his teammate and a Bears player for the interception, the Hornets would take down Trezevant, 36-8.

#4: Under duress in the pocket, Crockett County’s Jacob Fitzhugh delivers a dime to DeAndre Buchannon for the score. The Cavs jumped all oveFayettete Ware, 56-18.

#3: Haywood’s Decourtney Reed breaks a tackle early on, then kicks on the afterburners and would be gone for the score. Haywood clobbered Millington, 55-0.

#2: Huntingdon’s Tyrese Mebane shows he’s been in the weight room when he stiff arms this would be tackler to the ground, the Mustangs cruised pastFayettevillee, 64-14.

#1: Peabody’s Cooper Baugus, throws a jump ball up to Je’Nevee Robinson who snatches it off of a Mitchell’s player helmet and goes in for the score. Peabody shutout Mitchell, 30-0.