Who’s on the Selmer and Humboldt Election Day ballots?

SELMER, Tenn. — Tuesday is Election Day as two towns here in West Tennessee are having municipal elections. In our area, voters go to the polls to elect aldermen, school board members and even could choose new mayors in tomorrow’s elections in Selmer and Humboldt.

In McNairy County, the town of Selmer will open the polls Tuesday for their mayoral election.

City mayor John Smith is seeking re-election.

“Voting is very important,” Selmer Mayor John Smith said. “Your vote counts and this race is about the future of Selmer.”

Nicky Atkins, who has given up his alderman seat to campaign, is Mayor Smith’s opponent.

“Lets bring change,” Selmer mayoral candidate Nicky Atkins said. “Lets bring new vision, new direction. I just want to say come out and vote.”

But four candidates are running to fill Atkins’ vacant seat. Troy Moore, Daniel Patterson, Jon Reaves and William “Big World” Yarbrough.

Also in Selmer, Aldermen John Finlayson and Johnny Norris are running unopposed.

The city of Humboldt’s Mayor Marvin Sikes is also seeking a second term.

“Look forward to four more years,” Humboldt’s Mayor Marvin Sikes said. “And just ask the people to keep me here and I’ll promise you I’ll keep doing what I been doing for the last four years.”

The competition, Humboldt business woman Tammie Porter is also running.

“I know a lot of people in Humboldt, and I feel like I know I can make a difference and make a change,” Humboldt mayoral candidate Tammie Porter said.

Also in Humboldt Vice Mayor Leon McNeil, Aldermen Don Graves, Bob Pruitt and Donna Johnson are also running unopposed.

Former Alderman Bobby Barnett is challenging Ward One Alderman James Shivers for his seat.

Three Humboldt school board seats are on Tuesday’s ballot.

Barnett is also running for the ward one trustee position against the current vice chair Terry Johnson and Thomas “Red” Porter.

Parent Lori Coleman is challenging the current board chairman Phillip Hardee for the Ward Three trustee title.

And research and developer Valeria Smith-Wedley is taking on Charles “Papa Chuck” Samples for Ward Five trustee.

Polls are open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Selmer Community Center.

There are six polling locations in Humboldt. Polls are open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Residents in Humboldt will also vote on a referendum for or against the legal sale of alcohol in the city.

Election administrators encourage voters to remember to bring your state photo ID in order to vote. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for Election Day coverage.