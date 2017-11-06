Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run to go to trial in January

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Jackson will go to trial early next year. Natasha Washburn returned to court Monday.

“All right, let’s set it for Jan. 24 and Jan. 25,” Madison County Circuit Court Judge Kyle Atkins said.

Atkins set aside two days for attorneys to try the case. “You got all your discovery in the case?” Atkins asked Washburn’s attorney.

“I’ve not gone through all of it yet your honor,” Jeff Mueller, Washburn’s attorney, said.

Washburn is charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and violating the financial responsibility law. She’s accused of hitting Ramiza Robertson, 28, on Old Hickory Boulevard in April as she walked home from work, then leaving the scene, according to court documents.

Washburn is scheduled to return to court Jan. 8. Her attorney said that is the last day to reach a plea agreement with the state.

A judge lowered Washburn’s bond from $100,000 to $35,000 the day Robertson died. She is currently free on bond.