2 charged in Finger bank robbery

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people have been charged after a bank robbery in McNairy County.

McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck confirmed Gene Howell, 36, and Janet Nicole Thompson, 36, are charged in the robbery of Home Banking Company in Finger in August.

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke confirms Howell is also a suspect in a robbery at the Peoples Bank in Reagan on Oct. 14.

Howell is charged with evading arrest, assault, simple possession, two counts of resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He is currently held in the McNairy County Jail.

Thompson is charged with accessory after the fact, aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in the Finger bank robbery. She is currently held in Mississippi at the Alcorn County Jail.