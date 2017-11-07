2 transported in North Highland wreck

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crews are working to clear the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash at a busy intersection.

Two pick-up trucks were involved in the crash just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Highland Avenue and North Parkway.

Two people were transported by ambulance, according to Jackson police. The extent of their injuries is not known.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Tom Britt was one of the people involved in the crash. He was transported for precautionary reasons.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.