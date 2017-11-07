Ms. Ashley Nicole Fullerton, age 21 of Camden, TN passed away on Friday, November 3, 2017 at her residence. Ms. Fullerton was born on October 27, 1996 in Huntingdon, TN. She was a homemaker, loving mother and member of the Holladay Community Church.

Survived by, Son: Jase Tyler Grooms of Camden, TN; Father: Jason Fullerton of Camden, Tn;

Mother: Amanda (Willie) Parks of Camden, TN; Brother: William Wyatt Parks of Camden, TN;

Sister: Alivia Jo Parks of Camden, TN; Grandparents: Larry & Sandi Fullerton and Randy & Sandra Scott, Many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 10 am at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Doug Hampton and Bro. Marty Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Visitation with the Fullerton family will be on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 6:00-8:00 pm.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Bank for Jase’s Education Fund.