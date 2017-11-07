Camden man faces multiple charges as investigation into wife’s death continues

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Camden man is facing multiple charges as part of an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI confirmed Tuesday that Derek Grooms, 24, faces multiple counts including a weapons charge.

His wife, Ashley Grooms, 21, was found dead Friday at their Camden home.

According to a news release from the TBI, Grooms is charged with aggravated child endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of methamphetamine.

Grooms is currently held in the Benton County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI responded to the home on Jayson Street early Friday morning and found Ashley Grooms dead inside the home. The couple’s baby was also in the home when deputies arrived. The baby was not injured.

The death investigation remains active and ongoing.