City councilman holds community awareness meeting on bullying prevention

JACKSON, Tenn.-A local city councilman is aiming to combat bullying in schools..

Tuesday night, Councilman Johnny Dodd held a community awareness meeting at the T.R. White Sportsplex in east Jackson that was free and open to the public. Experts say bullying affects almost everyone at some point in their lives and has been identified as a primary factor for many suicides.

“It (the meeting) is geared toward the whole community because suicide bullying doesn’t have an age, color, name or anything. It hits every home,” said city councilman Dodd.

Jackson police, Tennessee Suicide Prevention and speakers in the community were all in attendance to make sure everyone knows they have a safe place to openly talk about bullying.