Election Day results for the city of Selmer

SELMER, Tenn — Here are the results of contested races in Tuesday’s election in the city of Selmer.

In the race for mayor, Incumbent John Smith is the winner over challenger Nicky Atkins with 69 percent of the vote to Atkins with 31 percent.

In the race for alderman for a two year term and filling the unexpired term of Nicky Atkins, who gave up his seat to run for mayor, Troy Moore was the winner with 49 percent over John Reeves and William “Big World” Yarbrough. Daniel Patterson dropped out of the race.