Englewood to host security workshop for surrounding churches

JACKSON, Tenn. — Englewood Baptist Church will host a free Church Security Workshop from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Gathering Place located at the back of The Inn, according to a release from the church.

Organizers say the event will cover ways to foster a safer environment.

“We pray for and are saddened by the tragedy at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Spring, Texas and the families of 26 victims,” the release states. “As we think about what took place on Sunday, we want to be prepared should a similar situation arise. We also want to make sure our sister churches are prepared.”

The event will be hosted by Mike Scott, EBC’s head of security, along with leaders in West Tennessee’s police community. A light dinner will be provided.

The event is open to anyone who serves in the ministry as a volunteer or staff member.

Anyone hoping to attend is asked to go to englewood.church/events and RSVP by Tuesday, Nov. 14.