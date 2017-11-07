‘Give Back Jack’ offers Hub City residents chance to do good

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City is gearing up to take part in a nationwide movement.

“Giving Tuesday” is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It’s a time communities can give back to the charities and causes they support.

Ashley Shipp was inspired to bring the movement to Jackson, naming it “Give Back Jack.”

“There is so much negativity in the world, and just being able to tap into the goodness that’s around Jackson, so let’s show the world what we do here and how great it is,” Shipp said.

Shipp announced her plan at a Jackson Chamber meeting. To learn more about the movement or to get involved, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.