Jackson City Council approves more funding for demo at Bemis Mill

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council approved more funding Tuesday for demolition at the Bemis Mill.

Council members agreed to pay an additional $25,000 for concrete work at the mill in south Jackson. They also voted to take possession of the property in order to build a park.

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said demolition cost the city about $280,000. He said they plan to sue the current owner, Bemis Mill LLC, for that money.

Jackson City Councilwoman Vicky Foote represents that part of the city. “I think that we’ll begin to see the park and it will bring back the same memories, the good memories that the mill used to bring back for us when we look at it,” she said.

Gist said they do not have a timetable for construction on the new park in Bemis.