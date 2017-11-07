Jackson city councilman steps down; council approves resignation

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Scott Conger officially gave up his seat Tuesday on the Jackson City Council.

“Getting to serve people and represent them on the City Council has been a distinct honor and privilege,” Conger said.

Members voted to accept Conger’s resignation. “Bittersweet,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed the last six years. Looking forward to the next chapter of welcoming a new child and a new house.”

Conger moved out of his district but said he is staying in Jackson.

“We hate to see Scott go because he’s really been a good council person for our city,” Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said.

Gist said his office will accept resumes from eligible voters interested in Conger’s district five seat.

The mayor said City Council members will appoint Conger’s replacement at the December meeting. “After that selection is made by council, then I’m going to adjourn the meeting for about 15 minutes,” Gist said. “I’m going to have the city judge here who will be swearing in that individual.”

Gist said then he will reconvene the meeting and the new person can start making decisions.

As for Conger, he said he does not plan to run for the seat in his new district. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked Conger if voters will see his name on the ballot again in some other capacity. “We’ll have to see,” he said. “That’s a couple years ago, and so we’ll see how that works out.”

Conger still serves as president of the United Way of West Tennessee.

Gist said the replacement will serve out the rest of Conger’s term. If that person wants to hold on to the seat, he or she will have to run for re-election in May 2019, according to the mayor.