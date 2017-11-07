Jackson police investigating Monday night robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a robbery Monday night on the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police confirmed the robbery was reported around 9:30 p.m. A pizza delivery driver was robbed of an undetermined amount of cash, according to police.

The suspect is described as wearing a gray hoodie and a mask, armed with a silver handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).