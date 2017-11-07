Jacob Fitzhugh helps lead the Cavaliers on the ground and through the air

ALAMO, Tenn. — When playing quarterback, you have a couple different styles. There’s your pocket passer, who can shred a defense in the pocket. Or a dual threat, who can take off running at any time. The dual-threat is more dangerous, it gives your offense more ways to attack a defense and that’s exactly how the Crockett County Cavaliers have been utilizing quarterback, Jacob Fitzhugh.

“Jacob is a good athlete, staying within the system and running our offense the way it needs to be run,” head coach Kevin Ward said.

After a sluggish first half, Fitzhugh and company lit up the scoreboard to put away Fayette Ware 56-18. He accounted for three total touchdowns, one in the air and two on the ground. But he credits his success to his five friends upfront.

“It starts with the first five, the five offensive linemen, you know helping them maintain their blocks opening up big plays in the running game and in the passing game as well,” Fitzhugh said.

On the season Ftizhigh has racked up 973 on the ground and eight touchdowns while throwing for 1,258 yards and 13 touchdowns, he’s dominant from either position. But if he had an option on which one he wanted to do more of, it’d be through the air.

“I’d have to say passing, because it’s the feeling of the crowd yelling, it’s just a great feeling when you throw a long pass and somebody scores off of it,” Fitzhugh said.

This Friday Fitzhigh will need to be able to throw and run the ball when they take on rivals, Dyersburg in a rematch from the regular season.