Local student named Wendy’s High School Heisman finalist

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hub City high school student was announced as one of the national finalists for the Wendy’s High School Heisman.

Wells Johnstone, a senior at Madison Academic Magnet High School, was announced Tuesday as one of the national finalists.

The competition began with 30,000 applicants. Now the competition is down to 10.

Johnstone will now go to New York for the finals.

Johnstone explained what it feels like to be one of the finalists.

“I feel really honored and really blessed to be the first one, and hopefully we will bring home that national champion,” Johnstone said.

Johnstone will travel to New York in December. After high school, she says she plans to attend the United States Naval Academy.